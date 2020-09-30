(Clarinda) -- Page County officials say an outbreak at the Clarinda Correctional Facility is partly behind another spike in the county's coronavirus cases.
Page County Public Health Wednesday afternoon reported 30 new COVID-19 cases. Thirteen of the cases were located at the correctional facility. Of the new cases, five were children age 0-to-17, 11 were adults 18-to-40 years old, while another 11 were middle-aged adults 41-to-60. Three other cases were in older adults 61-to-80.
The newest cases bring Page County's total since March to 211--156 of which have recovered. A total of 2,883 residents have been tested thus far. Page County's 14-day positivity rate as of Wednesday totaled 16.6%.