(Clarinda) -- Another grim reminder that the coronavirus pandemic continues in KMAland.
Page County Public Health Monday morning reported the death of an adult age 41-to-60 due to COVID-19. The latest fatality raises the county's coronavirus death toll to 20. Five additional cases were also reported, including two children ages 0-to-17, and two adults 18-to-40. An additional case was reported in a middle aged adult 41-to-60 years old.
Page County's total case numbers now stand at 2,059 since March of last year, and total recoveries at 2,009. The county's 14-day positivity rate stands at 4.0%.