(Clarinda) -- Recent data indicates Page County has weathered a uptick in COVID-19 case numbers.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID dashboard, roughly 10 new cases have been reported in the county over the past seven days. That's down from 40 new cases reported in a seven-day span one month ago. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen tells KMA News COVID numbers spiked at the beginning of the new school year, but have waned since.
"I think we got through that initial starting of school," said Mullen, "and the starting of sporting events--things like that. Now, you know, people are getting through that initial wave of COVID that hit when school started. Now, going into the holidays, it will be interesting to see if those COVID rates increase coming into the holiday season."
In terms of vaccinations, Mullen says 57% of the county's population ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, while almost 63% of residents 18 and older are vaccinated. More than 84% of residents 65 and older are vaccinated, while 59% have had at least one booster shop. While saying those numbers are good, Mullen says there's room for improvement.
"Obviously, we would like to see that increase a little bit more," he said. "That comes down to that personal choice of the parents wanting to receive that vaccination. And then, the opportunity to have children vaccinated is well represented in the area with Page County. I can say that in the past two COVID clinics that we had, we had about 156 individuals attend those last two clinics that we had. So, that was a good turnout for that Bivalent booster."
Mullen says his office now has ample supplies of Moderna's Bivalent booster to administer to residents 18 and older at the next COVID vaccine clinics.
"Early on, we were getting pretty inconsistent vaccine allocations to us," said Mullen. "But, that quickly opened back up, and now we serve 18-years and up at this time. People can just call in and receive that. It's a one-time boost for the Bivalent at this time. We don't know whether that's going to be a yearly recommendation or not. But right now, everybody is eligible for an additional Bivalent booster--especially if they've already had their two boosters."
Page County Public Health's next COVID vaccine clinics are October 27, then November 15 and 29 at the county public health office in Clarinda. Call 712-850-1212 to make an appointment. Mullen says both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are available at area Hy-Vee stores.