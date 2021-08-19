(Clarinda) -- The COVID-19 case spike continues in Page County.
Page County Public Health Thursday reported 16 new COVID cases, including seven in adults age 18-to-40, and five in children zero to 17 years old. Two new cases are reported in the middle age category age 41-to-60, and in the older adult category 61-to-80. Thursday's new cases follow 34 reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of new cases this week to 50.
Along with the case numbers, the county's 14-day positivity rate is on the rise, to 13.3%. That's up from 8.1% on Tuesday. Page County's vaccination rate totals 47.4% as of Thursday. The statewide average is 48%.