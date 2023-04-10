(Clarinda) -- Though information isn't readily available, Page County's COVID-19 numbers remain stable.
Beginning this month, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services stopped reporting positive COVID tests numbers to the Iowa Public Health Division, and removed the COVID-19 dashboard from the HHS website. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says the change has made tracking the county's COVID numbers more difficult. However, information from the Centers for Disease Control indicate COVID is a low concern right now in the county.
"Through the CDC, we're considered as having a low community transmission rate at this time," said Mullen. "Relatively, the numbers are still remaining low in the reporting of it, and the ones that are reported, the CDC indicates that we're not in an outbreak, or anything like that."
Mullen says it's a much different story than three years ago, when the virus swept the country. Mullen says public officials learned a lot from the pandemic.
"We've learned how to manage the signs and symptoms of it," said Mullen. "We've implemented a lot of vaccines that are helping reduce the impact COVID has, and it's just had a huge impact in all of our lives. We've learned much better ways to utilize technology, much better ways to report COVID cases, and just in general, how we are managing and how we are interacting with people around us."
In addition to lower COVID numbers, Mullen says the county has had less of a demand for COVID vaccinations--so much so that the county's vaccine clinics have been reduced from twice a month to once every two months.
"The last couple of clinics we've had, we've had a very low turnout," he said. "Every time we have a clinic, and if we have unused doses of vaccine, once we puncture that vile, we have to throw away any that has not been utilized. So, we really want to make sure we use that vaccine to the fullest potential, and make sure we have those numbers before we set out the vaccine, and let it unthaw and start providing that vaccine."
Mullen says the county wants to preserve the vaccine supplies available for clinics.
"We just thought every other month would be something that would be beneficial," said Mullen. "Then, that can change based on people's needs. We can go back to once a month. We can even extend it to once every three months. So, we really want to keep that as an option for that vaccine, and then stay responsible for it, as well.
The county's next COVID vaccine clinic is May 22nd from 4-to-5 p.m. at the county public health office in Clarinda. To schedule an appointment, call the office at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here: