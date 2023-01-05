(Clarinda) -- Signs of three significant viruses--including COVID-19--are still evident in Page County.
As of Tuesday, 10 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Page County for a seven-day period. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says the numbers are actually down from the 25-to-30 cases per week reported prior to the Christmas holidays. But, Mullen adds the so-called "tripledemic"--consisting of COVID, the flu and RSV--continue to make local residents sick.
"Iowa is still considered having a high activity with the flu, and RSV and COVID right now," said Mullen. "So, I can say for Page County that out of 246 people tested, 32.5 of those people tested positive for influenza--which is a relative large number of individuals. For RSV, the number of positive tests ending December 24th was 384--so, those are still kind of around."
Meanwhile, the county's COVID-19 immunization levels hold steady, with 58% of the population receiving at least one dose, and 54% fully vaccinated. As to whether residents still take the need for vaccinations seriously, Mullen says it's a mixed bag.
"I think people have learned how to address COVID in their lives, and how that interacts with their lives," he said. "I think people are aware of it, but it's just not that common thing as we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, where all resources, and all information and all scrutiny was placed on it, so people have learned how to incorporate that within their lives."
Two more COVID vaccine clinics are scheduled at the county public health office in Clarinda--January 10th and the 24th from 3:30-to-5 p.m. Mullen says there's been a good response to the Bivalent booster shot--and few if any reports of side effects.
"The few that I have heard back (report) kind of some achiness and some soreness, and minor symptoms of it," said Mullen. "So, I think that Bivalent dose has less side effects associated with it. Obviously, people who are immunocompromised may experience some onset of more increased symptoms. But, obviously, it's been well received, and with limited side effects."
Anyone wishing to schedule a COVID clinic appointment should call the Page County Public Health Office at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here: