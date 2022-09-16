(Shenandoah) -- COVID-19 case numbers are creeping up again in Page County.
Information from the Iowa Department of Public Health's website indicates the county reported 40 positive COVID cases over the past seven days. But, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen suspects many other cases are not being reported. Mullen discussed the latest COVID numbers on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"Those individuals are taking the at-home test," said Mullen. "Those aren't reportable, so that number could definitely be higher. But, it's this thing where people are getting tested, and actually starting to address it in their daily life when they have those type of symptoms."
Mullen says the start of a new school year is but one catalyst behind the latest spike in coronavirus numbers.
"You know, I think with school definitely being back into full force," said Mullen, "and people attending sporting events and school events, and people getting into more confined spaces together, has definitely been a contributing factor. But, there's so many factors and variables when we have spikes, and we have decreases, and things like that."
At the same time, Mullen says residents are still taking the required mitigation steps--such as staying home and isolating when they're sick.
"In the last three months of me being employed with Page County Public Health," he said, "I've received numerous, numerous calls from people saying, 'hey, I've gotten COVID, and he's what my plans are.' And, they're sharing their plans with me. It's exactly what the CDC is recommending. So, people are very aware that they don't want to get other people sick. So, once they find out they have COVID, they're taking the necessary steps on their own to ensure they don't spread that to anyone else--especially loved ones and the community."
Likewise, he says COVID vaccination numbers are holding steady, with roughly 59% of the county's population immunized. Another Page County COVID vaccination clinic takes place September 26 from 3:30-to-5 p.m. at the county public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Vaccines available include the Bivalent shot to residents age 65 and over. For more information, call the Page County Public Health office at 712-850-1212 or check the department's Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here: