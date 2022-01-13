(Clarinda) -- Page County continues to be one of KMAland's COVID-19 hot spots.
Page County Public Health Thursday reported another 50 cases, bringing the total number of cases reported this week, alone, to 100. Of the newest cases, 18 are reported in the middle age category ages 41-to-60, while 15 more cases are reported in adults ages 18-to-40. Ten more cases were confirmed in older adults ages 61-to-80, while children ages 0-to-17 total six cases. An additional case is reported in an elderly adult over 80.
With the new cases, Page County's 14-day COVID positivity rate climbs to 17.1%, though the county's death roll remains at 39. Page County's vaccination rate is up to 55.1%, while the Iowa immunization rate climbs to 60.2%.