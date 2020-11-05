(Clarinda) – Coronavirus continues its onslaught in Page County.
Page County Public Health Thursday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19. Coupled with 21 cases reported Wednesday, 45 additional coronavirus cases have been posted the past two days.
Of the new cases confirmed Thursday, three were in children ages 0-to-17, while another eight cases were in adults 18-to-40 years old. Five cases were middle-aged adults 41-to-60. Four cases, apiece, were reported in the older adult category – ages 61-to-80 – and elderly residents over 80.
Six additional cases were also reported at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, bringing the facility’s total to 68.
With the new cases, Page County’s total COVID-19 case number since March climbs to 576 – 472 of which have recovered. Page County’s 14-day positivity rate also rises to 30.1%. The county reported its first COVID-related death earlier this week.