(Clarinda) -- With the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases comes the increasing demand for testing kits.
That's according to Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman, who discussed the testing supply situation in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program. Like other parts of the country, Erdman says the county is experiencing a "decline in resources" when it comes to test kits.
"Both hospitals have now implemented a policy that they're not going to test asymptomatic people, and they are not going to test those who have just been exposed," said Erdman. "So, if you want to go to the hospital to get tested, you need to have symptoms in order to get that done."
Likewise, Erdman says test kits available at certain retailers disappear off the shelves quickly.
"Walmart and Hy-Vee, if they have them in stock, they do carry the rapid antigen test," she said. "I've been hearing from a lot of people that it's hard to get them there. They go off the shelves as quickly as they get them in. But, if you can get your hands on one of those, those are the 15-minute turnaround tests."
Fortunately, Erdman says there's adequate kit supplies at her office at the Page County Annex in Clarinda.
"We do have, right now, ample supplies within our office of the standard PCR tests," said Erdman. "So, these are the tests you can pick up. They're the sputum tests. So, you spit in a vile, register the kit, and send it off. Within three-to-four days, usually, the State Hygenic Lab will let you know what your results are."
Page County's Public Health Office is located at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. For more information, call the office at 712-850-1212.