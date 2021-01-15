(Clarinda) -- As the first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations continue, Page County officials are already looking ahead to the next phase.
More than 650 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been distributed to health care workers, plus employees and residents at long-term care facilities in the county. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says planning is underway for immunizing individuals included under phase 1B.
"Phase 1B is going to include persons 75 years old or older," said Erdman, "and then, some of the frontline essential workers like the correctional facility staff. So, that's going to include the Clarinda Correctional Facility, the jail. It's going to include staff and individuals living in congregate settings--but that does not include college dorms."
Educators are also included under phase 1B.
"We're going to include preschool through 12th (grade) school staff," she said, "early childhood education, childcare workers, the first responders such as the firefighters, police officers, social workers, and then food, ag distribution, and manufacturing workers who work at the congregate setting that does not allow for social distancing."
Currently, phase 1B vaccinations are scheduled to begin February 1st. However, Erdman adds 1B immunizations won't take place until the state is prepared to administer them. Erdman says other groups are prioritized for vaccination under phase 1C.
"So, phase 1C is going to be the persons 65-to-74 years of age," said Erdman, "then, possibly, people 18-to-64 with high-risk medical conditions, and then some other essential workers might include transportation, logistics, water and wastewater workers, food service, bank tellers, legal--so on, and so forth, communications people, and media."
However, Erdman warns federal and state agencies must coordinate the 1C vaccinations.
"The tricky thing about this is there's a group called ACIP that's on the federal level," she said. "That's the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. They set their recommendations. And then, each individual state also has their own group. Iowa's is called IDAC--it's the Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council. They, then, get together and set their own groups. So, phase 1C that I just named off is what ACIP has recommended. IDAC has not yet decided on who they're going to put under phase 1C."
Erdman adds two doses of the vaccine must be administered within 28 days of each other. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.