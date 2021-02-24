(Clarinda) -- Considerable progress is reported on COVID-19 vaccinations in Page County.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says 3,220 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been initiated as of Wednesday, with 893 residents receiving both required doses. Erdman says the county is all but finished vaccinating individuals falling under phase 1A--which include health care workers, and workers and patients at long-term care facilities.
"We do have a few stragglers who weren't able to get in when we initially started those doses, so we do have a few we have to make up," said Erdman. "We are very heavily into the phase 1B right now, which consists of that 65-plus population, as well as what IDAC has classified as phase 1B essential employees, which includes manufacturing sectors who work in congregate settings, firefighters, law enforcement, social workers, daycare providers and teachers."
Despite weather-related delays, Erdman says the county continues to receive 300 doses each week from the state. She says the county is required to administer 80% of the doses as they receive them. Thus, clinics have been numerous.
"We've been going out to the schools," she said, "we've been going to the daycares, we've been going to those manufacturing settings, as well as having in-house clinics at our office in Clarinda for some of those Clarinda folks. Then, we've also had a clinic at the Nishna Valley Church in Shenandoah, so that we can reach some of the Shenandoah population. It's a little bit easier for them to get out and get to the Shenandoah location, as opposed to driving over to Clarinda."
Erdman says there's no word from state public health officials on when phase 1C vaccinations will occur.
"Phase IB is such a large population," said Erdman, "and if the state follows the same path that they did with the phase IA, I don't think we'll be allowed to start that phase 1C until the entire state of Iowa is done with phase 1C. In our smaller rural areas--Page County, Taylor County, so on and so forth, we will be done a lot sooner than Polk County, Pott. County--those populations.
"I'm hoping the state will say we can go ahead and move forward, but as of right now, there's no signs they're going to let that happen," she added.
As the vaccinations continue, Erdman says her office has received reports of residents experiencing side effects, especially from the second shots.
"We've been seeing some headaches, some low-grade fevers, body aches--something that kind of mimics influenza or COVID-19 symptoms," said Erdman. "But, this is an MRNA vaccine, so you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. Your body is mimicking it."
Side effects aside, Erdman says it's important for residents to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
"I try to tell everybody, 'I'd rather have that 12-to-24 hours, as opposed to actual COVID for 10-plus days, depending on your circumstances,'" she said. "You're not full vaccinated until you receive that second dose. The CDC is saying you should be considered fully vaccinated after you receive that second dose. So, it is really important that you receive that second dose."
Page County Public Health is still accepting registrations for COVID vaccinations through the county's website, pagecounty.iowa.com, or by calling the county's special hotline number, 1-712-850-1210. You can hear the full interview on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.