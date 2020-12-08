(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman said the county will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 21. Since March, the disease has created 1,538 cases and 11 deaths in the county.
Erdman told the Page County Board of Supervisors Dec. 8 the vaccine created by Moderna will be used. The first recipients will be health-care providers and skilled-nursing facility residents.
“The government has pretty strict rules on who we can and can’t give it to,” she said.
Erdman said it is unknown when Page County will have enough doses of the vaccine for the general public. The vaccine will be implemented in phases.
“Anticipate the next phase will probably be for law enforcement, fire department, those essential workers,” she said. After that, the hope is the vaccine will be available for the general public.
Erdman said the amount of vaccine needed will be “pretty close” for all health-care workers. Clarinda Academy and Clarinda Correctional Facility health-care workers will also be included.
The Moderna vaccine will be a double-dosage, meaning two shots will be administered over four weeks. Moderna’s vaccine does not require storage in extremely cold temperatures like others. Moderna announced last month its vaccine is 94.5 % effective. Other pharmaceutical companies have created COVID-19 vaccines.
Clarinda and Shenandoah hospitals are expected to vaccinate their own staff. Page County Public Health will assist with others in health care.
“That’s good news,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris about the vaccine.
Erdman said the county’s positivity rate is at 18.5 %, which has risen since the Thanksgiving holiday, as she expected. Cases at Clarinda Correctional Facility have stabilized. There have been 4,722 COVID-19 tests used among county residents. There are 69 active cases as of Dec. 8.