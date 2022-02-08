(Clarinda) -- Page County Democratic Party officials are pleased with the turnout for Monday midterm caucuses.
Approximately 25 people attended three caucus locations in Clarinda, Essex and Shenandoah. Jennifer Herrington is a past county Democratic Party chair and current precinct captain. While that number may seem small, Herrington says the turnout was good considering no presidential race was at stake, and that COVID-19 continues. She adds it was good for party activists to meet in person again.
"For me, anyway, and I think for several others, it was just a really great opportunity to get together again," said Herrington, "after really not seeing anybody, or being able to meet in person. We have been having meetings via ZOOM--we've got an event coming up on Thursday. But, this was really the first time for a lot of us that we were able to be with our friends and neighbors, and fellow activists in the Democratic Party."
In addition to selecting delegates to next month's county Democratic Convention, Herrington says attendees offered and accepted resolutions for potential platform planks.
"One of the resolutions that was submitted had to do with adequate funding for K-12 education," she said. "I know there's going to be a lot of work done on our agriculture planks. We're looking forward to that. A lot of work, but very important work."
Page County's Democratic Convention is tentatively scheduled for March 26th at the county courthouse in Clarinda.