(Clarinda) -- Like many area governments and organizations, Page County is exploring potential retention bonuses for its employees.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the county's Board of Supervisors discussed a retention bonus for its county workers to go towards non-elected and non-department head employees. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the discussion comes as other area organizations approve similar bonuses, and encouragement continues to come in from the Iowa State and National Association of Counties to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"A lot of organizations, a lot of counties, a lot of different groups, have been utilizing the ARPA dollars to cover this," said Armstrong. "And one of the issues that I've received in emails from ISAC and NACO, and I think you guys were involved in at the ISAC workshops is that we need to be moving these dollars through."
Page County received roughly $1.4 million in ARPA funds in 2021, with just under $400,000 left to allocate. However, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says if most window and tuckpoint projects on multiple county buildings can be completed by June, the number is closer to $200,000. Supervisor Chuck Morris says ISAC's encouragement comes after legislation was introduced in U.S. Congress, including retracting unused funds.
"There was a bill in congress that had some language that would have retracted any unspent funds and almost passed, so NACO was watching it and sweating bullets," said Morris. "And then there was an initiative to recall the June 2022 payment to not make that payment, so ISAC's recommendation was obligate the dollars."
Morris says he is hesitant about the bonuses saying the dollars should go towards other projects that would help provide immediate tax relief.
"I think it's going to be difficult to disseminate these funds to employees in a way that doesn't confuse employees on what the base pay is, and then confuses the public," said Morris. "I would rather seen the $100-200,000 that it would cost for that program to go into things like tuckpointing and windows and provide tax relief."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes concurred, saying he believes the county has already gone through the compensation process and needs to begin looking for results, specifically on the county's roads.
"I think we just went through a budget where we just worked out what we thought was a fair compensation, and I do think that would confuse people," said Holmes. "And most discussion I get from people that are out paying taxes is 'we got to have employees to run the equipment, but now we want to see some actual material hit the road.'"
The board took no action on the matter, and discussion at this point is not expected to return in the future.