(Clarinda) -- As discussions of a new Page County Jail continue, county law enforcement officials say the city of Clarinda has expressed interest in the project.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed a recent Samuels Group jail meeting with County Sheriff Lyle Palmer and Jail Administrator Tony Shackelford. Included in attendance at the recent meeting, Shakelford says, were Clarinda City Administrator Gary McClarnon and Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers to discuss a possible sharing of the building. Shackelford says they are looking to improve where they house their department head and staff.
"Presently, I believe the chief is at the new city hall, and his officers are at the old police department," Shackelford said. "I think the city's plan, from what I understand, is to abandon the old city hall at some point, and they were interested in putting their own police department in a wing of a facility like that, nothing about unification or anything like that."
Palmer says the situation could be similar to how Montgomery County worked with the city of Red Oak with sharing the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center building, which currently houses the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Red Oak Police Department.
"I think Red Oak did this, Montgomery County didn't foot the bill if my memory is correct for what the Red Oak Police Department added," Palmer said. "The city of Red Oak payed the difference of that, but it gave them an idea down the road, of what Clarinda would be needing of."
However, both Palmer and Shakelford say there is still a way to go before sharing the building, or potential expansions of the jail plans would be made official.
Palmer adds the main focus of the meeting surrounded how to best utilize space for jail cells in the new facility and how to maximize the space.
"We were also looking at different cell sizes, as far as if we would double bunk a single person cell, so in the future if we needed to put two people in there for capacity compared to one, that was basically what it was," Palmer said. "You can get out of having a two person cell with a bunk and one on top of the other, because the floor space is increased that much."
However, most notable during the meeting was the lack of representation from the Board of Supervisors, who say they were unaware of the discussion. Since the county serves as the bonding agency for the project, Supervisor Chuck Morris says the lack of communication needs to be avoided in the future.
"We all think that there's clearly a need for a new jail, and we're going to be your biggest cheerleaders, but we've got to feel like we're part of it," Morris said. "We may be dumber than stumps at the conversation that is taking place, but it feels like we were held out of the loop intentionally and I don't think that was the case. But it's just important, and we're all going to have to roll up our sleeves because this is not going to be easy."
Palmer affirmed that the board was not intentionally left out of the loop, and both he and Shakelford said they would work closely with the board for any future meetings.