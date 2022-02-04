(Clarinda) -- New secondary roads equipment purchases are moving quicker than anticipated in Page County.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Page County Engineer J.D. King regarding the purchase a new motor grader. King says he has received a pair of bids, including a new grader and a used 2014 Caterpillar. While the used one is a little older, King says it still is a suitable machine.
"It's substantially reduced in cost, it's an older machine and it's seven years old, but it only has 2,200 hours," King said. "I asked them specifically the day before what condition the hoses were in, you know seals."
The price for the new machine comes in at $380,000, while the used machine's price tag sits at $219,000. However, King adds he does intend to make a trade-in bringing both costs down by $63,000.
Recently, the board approved $600,000 to be budgeted for fiscal year 2023 in new equipment with the intent to purchase two graders. However, King says they need to move on the purchase as soon as possible and adds he will have to propose an amendment to the current fiscal year budget.
"Bearing in mind in 2020 and 2021 when we had money authorized to spend on new equipment, but we didn't," King said. "I would ask the board to plan to support my budget amendment sometime here in the spring, to take some money from my carry overbalance and put it in new equipment.
King says there is still $355,000 left in new equipment for the current fiscal year. However, the amendment would also include moving a significant amount of that to repairs to cover the costs of a motor grader rebuild.
In a previous interview with KMA News, King said the move to budget the extra money in fiscal year 2023 for the purchase of multiple graders comes after minimal spending over the past three years.
"We were trying to undertake some other things, and we didn't budget very much in my new equipment, and so I spent a little less than $24,000 in fiscal year 2020 on new equipment," King said. "Then, in fiscal year 2021, that would have been COVID-19 and work on the EWP projects left over from the flood of '19. So I had $300,000 budgeted, but we only spent $11,000 on new equipment."
The board took no action regarding the purchase Tuesday, and potential action is expected to be on the board's next regular meeting on February 8th.