(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are discussing options for the county's safety program moving forward.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a discussion on the management of the county's employee safety program moving forward. In 2019, the county hired a full-time safety coordinator, but then reduced the position to part-time this summer while simultaneously agreeing to a deal with Safety Consultant Mark Shaffer of SPR Direct in Davenport. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the county's recent focus on safety was in response to rapidly growing workers compensation claims, which have improved.
"As we implemented the safety program -- right in that timeframe before -- we had a guy who was trying to clean tires with a machete and split his hand open," said Morris. "We had a driver on a brand new backhoe tip it over and didn't have a seatbelt on. We had a driver of a sand truck go off in the ditch -- which can happen -- with no seatbelt. It's kind of a culture issue."
The county's previous safety coordinator resigned in July, leaving Shaffer as the only person dealing with safety programs and training in the county from his consultant role. Currently, Shaffer is paid between $800 and $1,000 per month, depending on travel expenses. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he's heard county employees say they would like someone in-house in some capacity.
"I've had a few employees say they'd like the idea of more than Mark with a local somebody doing it that's actually here," said Holmes. "I can't remember, and I'll ask again, most counties just have it as a piece where somebody gets paid a little extra for handling and being the one that's the expert on it. I don't know that most of them have a full-time person that I remember, even the bigger counties."
Supervisor Alan Armstrong says he would favor a model that adds safety coordination onto the duties of current employees. He suggests having at least one safety coordinator in the secondary roads department, which sees the highest number of claims.
"If we had somebody in that department, then we'd almost have to have somebody out of the courthouse that was willing to promote the training that's necessary for those employees also," said Armstrong. "Because there are a certain number of things that need to be done on a yearly basis. There's a lot of safety training that requires participation by all of the staff."
Morris says having Shaffer as a consultant has been valuable to the county and helps to keep insurance premiums from increasing. He says having someone with a background in safety is a positive for the county.
"I don't want to speak for you guys, but I don't know enough about the safety world to even know where to begin," said Morris. "Mark has been in safety his whole life and has been active in the Iowa-Illinois Safety Council and the Nebraska-Iowa Safety Council. He's somebody with a top-level view of what even needs to be done."
Following discussion, the supervisors agreed to have County Engineer J.D. King and County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen ask employees if anybody is willing to take on the additional safety duties. More discussion is expected at a future board meeting.