(Clarinda) -- Like many KMAland counties, Page County is looking at potential changes to its solar ordinance.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed potential changes that could be made to an ordinance regarding solar panels in the county. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says one of his biggest concerns is the decommissioning process of the panels. Holmes says he wants to ensure the potentially costly bill to get rid of the panels doesn't fall on the county.
"After talking with some of the supervisors at ISAC, I'm really concerned as far as solar goes, the massive expense to recycling it," said Holmes. "We just had our meeting at the landfill, recycling is very expensive, the landfill loses money every year, lots of money to recycling. For profit landfills do not recycle unless they--like in Omaha--get payed for doing it by the city."
Holmes referenced other county ordinances, including Madison County, that require an estimated cost of decommissioning to be set aside in a cash escrow account. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says Union County also has a substantial decommissioning section for utility-scale or commercial projects. The ordinance includes a dollar amount being set aside in a bond or escrow and a revisiting of the cost every five years during the span of the project.
Similar to discussions had with wind turbines, Holmes says he believes the current 300-foot setback should be more significant and from the property line.
"I said this a month or two ago, it should be from the property line and not the residence, I just don't understand that," said Holmes. "If we think that's a good number, it's not that big of number--100 yards. That'll apply to anybody that doesn't want to hit at least that buffer, and that's not a very big number to have as a buffer."
Additionally, Armstrong posed whether height requirements needed to be addressed as other counties, such as Mills County, continue to learn about dual-use farms that typically involve taller panels.
"I think they might have started west of here, and they're using them for grazing around them, they're not cattle but sheep, because cattle were causing damage and sheep don't," said Armstrong. "So, I just read that that's one of the new things that they're looking at is how to adjust for that second tier of plans."
Currently, the Page County ordinance has a height limit of 15 feet, which Armstrong says is more or less the standard for solar ordinances.
Following the discussion, Supervisor Chuck Morris says he would reach out to Union and Adams County representatives to gather more information on dealing with commercial solar farms.