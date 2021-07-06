(Clarinda) -- Efforts continue to upgrade equipment and programs at Page County's dispatch center.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution regarding a lease purchase agreement for the purpose of procuring technology for the county's E-911 service board. In March, the supervisors approved an agreement with Zetron and the State of Iowa for shared 911 services. County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert says the contract allows the dispatch to get upgraded software at a discounted price.
"We have new mapping software, call-tech software, and we are in the process of getting new computer-aided dispatch -- or CAD software -- along with mobile CAD software that's going to go into our sheriff's and Shenandoah Police's cars," said Grebert. "We are also getting emergency medical dispatch system."
By financing the project over the next three years, the county will eventually see a savings of around $25,000 per year from the E-911 budget. While the supervisors approved the agreement, the money to pay for the contract will come from the E-911 budget. Grebert says the financing company asked the county to clean up a few loose ends.
"All the payments are coming from the 911 service board from our 911 service tax," said Grebert. "None of it is coming from the general fund or from the Board of Supervisors. You guys did approve it and you did the application for the financing, so the county financed it but the payments are coming from the 911 service board. So, the finance company wants you to sign off saying that you're okay with 911 making the payments and not the general fund."
Grebert says the E-911 board has the money for the payments in its budget and he hopes to use any money they save to purchase new radio dispatch consoles.
"We have it in the budget right now to pay for our current CAD systems, software and mapping," said Grebert. "We're using the savings from those to pay for these. It was just under $138,000 total -- $49,000 per year or just under that."
In addition to pre-call mapping and emergency medical dispatch, the dispatch upgrades cover a text messaging system to alert first responders in the county as a backup to the traditional page that goes out over mobile radios.