(Coin) -- Two suspects face charges following an altercation in Coin on New Year's Day.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at 211 Main Street Saturday. During the investigation, 33-year-old Rachell Lynn Shaw of Coin was arrested for domestic abuse assault. Shaw was released from the Page County Jail after posting bond.
Palmer says the male subject involved in the incident fled the scene. Thirty-nine year-old Wesley Allen Stubbs of Coin was later arrested Monday at the county jail on a warrant for domestic abuse assault. Stubbs was held in the county jail on $300 bond set by the county magistrate.