(Clarinda) -- Three arrests have been made in connection with investigations into illegal drug trafficking Page County.

The Page County Sheriff's Office reports the arrests of 64-year-old Donna Sue Aldaz-Loya, 47-year-old Inna Renee Douglass, and 48-year-old Victor Bruce Ingrim, all of Shenandoah. Authorities say all three suspects have been charged with Gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used and Failure to have a Tax Stamp.

Authorities say Aldaz-Loya was also charged with Prohibited acts - Manufacturing - distributing less than five grams of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Acts - Manufacturing - distributing a controlled substance, Alprazolam, Possessing - introducing a contraband into a Jail, Conspiracy, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, Ingrim was charged with Prohibited acts - Manufacturing - distributing five grams or more of Methamphetamine, and five grams or less of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Sheriff's Office says Douglass was also charged with Prohibited Acts - Manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance of Methamphetamine less than five grams.

All three suspects were held in the Page County Jail with Ingrim being held on $36,000 bond, Douglass on $10,000 bond, and Aldaz-Loya was released after pleading guilty in District Court.

The Sheriff's Office reports the investigation is still ongoing with more arrests possible.

