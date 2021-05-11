(Clarinda) – No one was injured in an accident involving a Page County vehicle Tuesday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred near the intersection of 130th Street and N Avenue, about 9 miles northwest of Clarinda. Palmer says a 2016 International 7000 series dump truck owned by the county and driven by 59-year-old Ricky Auten of Clarinda was turning west on 130th, The sheriff says Auten had partially raised the dump box to spread approximately 17 tons of road rock from the intersection to the west on 130th. As Auten rounded the left hand corner, the load shifted in the dump truck, causing the vehicle to roll onto its passenger side. Auten exited the cab from the driver’s side window, once the truck came to rest in the traveled portion of the road.
Auten was not injured. Damage to the dump truck was estimated at more than $50,000. No charges were filed in the incident.