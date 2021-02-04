(Clarinda) -- Budget action highlighted back-to-back meetings of Page County’s E-911 and Emergency Management Agency Boards Thursday evening.
Meeting first via ZOOM, the E-911 board approved its agency’s budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Figures provided by Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert place the E-911 budget at around $260,000, an increase of $33,000 over the current fiscal year. That total includes $87,500, covering a variety of hardware and software costs for the county’s emergency communications. Grebert also noted $70,000 in payments to areas companies for E-911 phone lines.
“AT&T, CenturyLink, Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, Farmers Telephone Company in Essex, Frontier, Windstream, and it’s also our RICOH fax lines and companies that come out of that database there,” said Grebert. “That’s $70,000 a year that we pay for 911 lines.”
However, Grebert says costs will go down if the county enters into a four-year agreement with the state for shared services. He says shared services would also introduce some new services to county communications.
“We’re going to add the emergency medical dispatch (EMD),” he said, “which is something we’ve all been looking for. It’s going to add new functions to our CAD texting. So, as soon as we put in a call, it’s going to automatically send a text to all the first responders, plus it’s going to add mobile data in the cars. The sheriff’s office and the Shenandoah have the mobile units in their cars. So, we will have mobile CAD installed in those cars, fully funded through Homeland Security – so it doesn’t come out of our budget at all.
“But, we’re going to add a lot of features to Page County and the residents of Page County for less money than they’re paying now,” Grebert added.
Following the E-911 board meeting, the county’s EMA board approved its budget for next fiscal year in a similar ZOOM meeting. The EMA budget for fiscal 2022 totals around $128,000 – about $800 less than last year. The budget includes a 4% salary increase for Grebert, as recommended by the county’s compensation board. Also noteworthy is $6,000 budgeted for vehicle expenses associated with the EMA board’s decision last year allowing Grebert to drive the agency vehicle home to Shenandoah.
“The board of supervisors asked that I not take home a car,” said Grebert. “It was budgeted at $5,000. They (the supervisors) asked us to cut it to $2,000. As a commission, we voted no. We wanted me to have a car, so I do drive it back and forth. I do use a little bit more gas, and do a little bit more maintenance on it than what we had budgeted for. I’m probably going to have to do a budget amendment this year to budget for that.”
However, the EMA budget eliminates employee mileage travel expenses, with most conferences and training sessions being held on-line due to COVID-19.
Both boards elected leadership in their respective meetings. E-911 board members reelected Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer as chairman, and Essex Mayor Marian Durfey, vice chair. Likewise, the EMA board stuck with its current leadership, reelecting Supervisor’s Chair Chuck Morris and Clarinda Mayor Lisa Hull as chair and vice chair, respectively. Sheryl Williams remains as secretary for both boards.