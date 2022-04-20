(Clarinda) -- Page County election officials and annex building patrons will soon see updates granted through COVID-19 relief dollars.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a pair of requests to purchase a new tablet for use during elections and the laying of concrete in the county's annex building parking lot through American Rescue Plan Act funds. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the use of ARPA funds for the annex includes updating the building's parking lot.
"That is for the handicapped parking lot and it'd be right in where the rock was brought in and they'll remove that and put in concrete there so it makes it a lot safer and for better access into that building," said Armstrong.
R & R Construction was the lone bidder for the project, encompassing a parking lot and curb in a roughly 40-by-40 foot area. The Omaha-based construction company's bid came in at just under $13,800.
Supervisor Chuck Morris says the project provides a much-needed upgrade for the annex building's parking availability.
"Unfortunately, we kind of got caught with the clinics, and you know we approved it with the rock and appreciate what secondary roads did," said Morris. "It was a mess before the rock and the rock is better, but it's not suitable for safety."
With the board's approval, Armstrong says work should begin within the next month.
Additionally, the board approved a roughly $3,350 request to purchase an additional OpenElect FreedomVote tablet. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the purchase comes after the most recent state redistricting process forced the county to use both tablets currently in stock.
"So basically with the redistricting and reprecincting, due to that change with how the house and senate files went, basically we had to cut the courthouse into two because of that," said Wellhausen. "That required us to have another, so we will need another OVO (OpenElect Voting Optical Scan) for those purposes."
With the new Iowa House map, the southeast corner of Page County, including Clarinda, falls into District 17, while the remainder of the county sits in the new District 18. Wellhausen says the tablet would serve as a spare during the June 7th primaries.