(Clarinda) -- With approval from the Page County Board of Supervisors, final renovation work can soon be completed at Pioneer Park.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the board of supervisors approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds for final renovation work to the pond at Pioneer Park. After initial bids came in much higher than anticipated, Page County Conservation Director John Schwab informed the board his department had taken on the task of renovation nearly two years ago. Now, he says they are nearing the final stages.
"Pretty much we've got everything done now to where we're down to the last four steps, we need to burn off the vegetation, patch the pipe, redo the shoreline, and then dredge the pond," Schwab said. "We've bought a dredge from within the department so we'll be able to the cover that, the problem we're at is with the shoreline--re-rocking it, armoring it, and re-shaping it."
Schwab says renovations started after the county lost the pond as a fishery due to its shallow waters, preventing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources from restocking the fish. Schwab asked the board for $40,000 in ARPA funds, which would cover the costs of the work needed on the shoreline.
After looking at his department's anticipated projects for this year, Schwab emphasized that this was his largest project that would serve as a test run for similar but more extensive projects in the future.
"I mean in complete transparency, Pierce Creek has the same issues Pioneer, it's just Pierce is on a much larger scale," Schwab said. "And Pioneer, with our new dredge and everything, it's going to kind of be the test run, so if we can get in there and really learn our dredge. We won't be able to dredge all of Pierce Creek but we'd be able to get a lot of it, and that's kind of our other big project right now is going to be Pierce's watershed."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says he had talked with a member from the ARPA advisory committee who he says didn't have any negatives on the proposal.
"They just weren't sure if it was 'necessary to do,' but yet they didn't have any negatives, but they just didn't know if the 'outdoor use' would be the perfect use, but they weren't against it they just weren't sure," Armstrong explained. "We discussed it quite a bit and I know where the park has been used over the years, it would be a real blessing."
Following the board's unanimous approval, Schwab says the local contractor could begin work on the shoreline in roughly 30 days.