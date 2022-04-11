(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring future upgrades to first responders' radios and pagers.
Preliminary discussion regarding a portable radio/pager enhancement or replacement program took place at a recent Page County Emergency Management Agency Commission meeting. County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News the commission will examine whether to purchase new radios or pagers for the county's firefighters and EMTs, or acquire digital equipment.
"All of our departments in Page County are volunteer," said Grebert. "We do have some paid personnel in Shenandoah to respond to fire, and a paid fire chief in Clarinda. But, all of our departments are volunteer. And, some of the pagers they have are getting some age on them. Some don't work as well as they should. And, that's very concerning. If we put out a page, we want then to make sure they get the information right away so that they can respond."
Grebert says switching to digital portable radios may assist communications with PageComm.
"I know the EMA commission is looking at a way to tie our digital radio frequencies into our paging system," he said, "so that the pages will come across the digital radios. So, if that's the avenue we want to go, maybe buying radios is better than buying pagers."
Grebert says he and Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney--acting as a board liaison--will contact local fire chiefs and firefighters for input on the number of radios needed before the start of the fiscal 2024 budget cycle later this year. He says the costs of new equipment are unknown at this time.
"One portable digital radio that we have right is about a $4,000 cost for one radio," said Grebert. "But, I don't know how many we would need if we were going to go that route. I know the pagers are a lot less expensive, so that would be a cheaper way to go. But, as of right now, no, we have no figures on what it would cost, because we don't know the number of radios we have to buy."
While saying there are dead spots, Grebert says the current radio system is working well. He says the county is meeting the necessary 95% threshold in communications between PageComm and the portable units at this time.