(Clarinda) -- The Page County Emergency Management Board has revised the role of the emergency management director.
During a special meeting Thursday night, the board unanimously approved a new job description for the role and a new salary range starting at $53,000 and up based on experience. The move comes as the county looks to hire a new director following the resignation of Kris Grebert earlier this month. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the most significant change will be removing the radio dispatch responsibilities from the director's role.
"This job description would send us in a slightly different direction needing this board's approval to kind of segregate those duties with regards to dispatch under the office's of the sheriff who does handle the current E-911 board," said Morris.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Brian Hamman, who has been assisting the county during the interim, says the role would align more with his current responsibilities. He says he has little role with radio dispatch outside of monitoring and assisting with towers and mobile or portable units.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his department would likely appoint a lead dispatcher who could assist in the administrative duties.
"Go through the bills and do the bills, and if they need help they can call the auditor's office -- they've been very helpful through all of this," said Palmer. "They could be in charge of overseeing personnel, and they would handle the radios inside if something goes down -- being knowledgeable enough to say, 'hey, we need to call someone on this, or this switch got flipped, I'm calling them, is this what they think we should do.'"
Palmer adds he and the lead dispatcher would work together in the hiring process.
With the duty change and focusing solely on emergency management, the board also discussed re-setting the director's salary from its current spot of roughly $79,000. Morris says the state average for EMA directors sits at $55,800. Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney says he feels that would be a fair starting wage given the current competitive job market.
"I'm afraid if you through $50,000 out, you're going to drag your feet and the people that are going to come in aren't going to have the qualifications that you're going to be comfortable with," said Kinney. "You're just going to drag that process on and I think you're going to end up around $55,000 to bring in the kind of person that you're going to want."
Clarinda councilman Jamie Shore, filling in for Mayor Craig Hill, then suggested a range of $53,000 to $60,000 to allow for some cushion on either side of the average pay, which the majority of the board greed could serve as the base wage.
Additionally, Morris says he hopes the revised role could allow the director to focus more on securing grants, which he says the county has recently struggled to find. Kinney says it is crucial to outline the responsibilities now, so the new director doesn't get spread too thin.
"You branched Kris out so much, I mean he picked this job up here, and again Kris was good about picking those things up," said Grebert. "But then sometimes things get left to the back burner that really you didn't want to get left to the back burner."
Following approval, the board also set an executive committee to interview candidates and present finalists intended to include the police and fire chiefs from the Shenandoah and Clarinda communities, Palmer, and Hamman. The board also approved posting the job description and salary in local newspapers and the county's website, with an application deadline of June 24th. Hamman says he can also post the opening to the state emergency management website.