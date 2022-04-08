(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring an equipment donation that could help agencies facing power outages--such as in last December's derecho.
At its monthly meeting Thursday evening, the Page County Emergency Management Agency Commission discussed the proposed donation of a generator from Homeland Security. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News the portable generator would be available for area agencies or businesses that lose power during emergencies.
"Let's say if Shenandoah City Hall doesn't have power," said Grebert. "We could take it over there, and we could set it up and plug it in, so that they could run power. Or, if the Clarinda Police Department didn't have a backup generator, we have this on site and ready to go. It's a big generator on a trailer. We could take it out and loan it to other agencies."
Grebert says the generator would be useful in situations such as the December 15th storms--when high winds knocked out power to a large portion of the county, impacting local law enforcement and fire departments.
"The generator at Shenandoah's Public Safety Center--the PD and fire station--did not work," he said. "So, the Shenandoah Fire Station and Shenandoah Police Department didn't have power there for a while. So, this something perfect for that. I could have pulled it up, started it up. It's a big 'ol diesel generator--they could have had power there. That's just one example there from the December storm where we could have used it."
While saying the donation is a good idea, Grebert says commission members want more information on the unit's age and the costs of maintaining it before accepting the generator.
"One of the conditions for them to give it to us is that we have to maintain it," said Grebert, "and make sure it's up and running in case of an emergency. They were worried, and wanted to make sure it was a good unit, ready to go. So, I've need to get some more information on it, to find out what that is."
Grebert expects to provide information on the generator to the commission for discussion at a future meeting.