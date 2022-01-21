(Clarinda) -- Page County's two emergency governing boards are pouring through budget numbers for next fiscal year.
Thursday night marked the first meetings of 2022 for the county's emergency management agency commission, and the county's E-911 service board. Mayors from each of the county's communities plus Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris and County Sheriff Lyle Palmer comprise the EMA commission's membership. County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News the EMA board reviewed the agency's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. In addition to funding for salaries and benefits, Grebert says next fiscal year's budget includes grant money recently awarded for his department's future promotional efforts.
"I got some grant money to purchase some promotional items," said Grebert, "like I can go out to health fairs, and thinks like that. What I want to do is get a fire readiness checklist I can hand out to people, so they could take it home and talk about how they would get ready for a fire, what they would do, tornadoes, disasters--stuff like that. So, kind of promote emergency management preparedness to the public that we haven't been able to do since I've been with the public, anyway."
In addition, the EMA board approved the use of $12,000 awarded to emergency management from the American Rescue Plan act to cover various expenses.
"I was awarded a grant to purchase a topper and a bed-storage solution for the EMA truck," he said. "So now, I'll be able to haul and carry stuff in the bed of the truck year-round, rather than I don't have a topper or a cover for it, so I couldn't haul stuff when it was raining or cold or anything out. So, I was awarded that. I did get permission from my EMA commission to go ahead and accept that money. It's 100% paid for through that grant money. That comes with another account, which is good."
Representatives of each community receiving emergency services--police, fire and rescue--plus Stanton and Villisca, make up the E-911 board. During that board meeting, Grebert conducted a line-by-line review of the county's $278,000 E-911 budget for fiscal 2023.
"We pay for 911 telephone lines," said Grebert, "and we pay $70,000 a year just for the 911 lines that come into the center. That's so that people can pay 911. It's a bill we have to pay. We pay $60,000 for our computer software, for our mobile CAD systems, for our mapping systems, for the stuff that goes into the computers and the radio systems in the dispatch center.
"We also have, now, a $50,000 payment for the CADs we just purchased. We talked about this last year with the county. We had to purchase some new software and new hardware to come in. It was $140,000. Rather to pay that right upfront, we were making payments on it. So, now we have a payment for the next three years to pay for that."
Both the E-911 and EMA boards set public hearings on their respective budgets for February 10th. Both entities also elected chairs and vice chairs for the new year. Morris was once again appointed the EMA commission's chair for 2022, and Ron Peterman of Shambaugh, vice chair. Palmer, meanwhile, was once again appointed the E-911 board's chair for this year. Kim Gotschall of Braddyville was named vice chair.