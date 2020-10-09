(Clarinda) -- Another Page County department has made the big move to the county's new annex facility.
While conducting his regular business this week, County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert has been busy moving his office to the former Clarinda United Methodist Church education building at 210 North 17th Street. Grebert tells KMA News the new locale gives his department extra space for a number of activities.
"For EMA, that gives me an actual office where I can have people come in, and start working with them about any of the conditons and projects that they have, as far as emergencies and trainings," said Grebert. "I can actually have my commission come in now. We can actually have meetings in this building."
In addition, Grebert says the new office will serve as the county's emergency operations center.
"That way, should we have a disaster," he said, "or some sort of emergency, where we have to gather the powers that be--the supervisors, the mayors, the department heads, the law enforcement and fire, whoever else is involved with an emergency--we actually have a place to go where we can meeting and start planning for how we're going to handle an emergency like that."
With the move, the county's EMA joins Page County Public Health, which also recently moved into the annex. Grebert says having his office next to public health is a big help, as the two agencies are working together on the county's COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
"It's been a big help," said Grebert. "Just running across the hall, and talking to Jess and girls about what they need, you know, some of the school's needs, nursing homes, longterm care facilities. They don't always call into my office. Sometimes, they call their office. So, it's very easy to miss somebody when we're separated. Now that we're together, as soon as one of us gets a call, we can run across the hall, and game plan, and get the necessary needs for all those agencies fulfilled."
Grebert will maintain an office at Pagecomm, located in the Clarinda Police Department's basement. He says options for the joint communication center's future location are still under consideration.
"From talking to the supervisors," he said, "it sounds like there's option A--moving to a sheriff's office, option B--moving to the annex building, option C--staying in the basement of the Clarinda safety center. So, there's three options that we're still looking at, and spending time exploring which one is going to be the best, which one will get the most bang for the buck, which one's going to get the best service for the citizens of Page County."
Grebert says a timeline for a decision on a new location has not been considered. Other county officials now located at the annex are Environmental Health Coordinator Darin Sunderman, and County Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues.