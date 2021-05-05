(Clarinda) -- An effort led by local high school students to restore old headstones in Page County received a boost from county employees and private donations.
During the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Supervisor Jacob Holmes presented Chase McAndrews and Micah Grossehme with a check for $1,540 for help with the Adopt-a-Grave group. The group presented to the board last month on some of the work they have done on smaller cemeteries in the county with private funds and asked for additional funds to help their efforts. Many rural cemeteries fall under the care of township trustees and Holmes says having extra help is always appreciated.
"I think this is a wonderful thing," said Holmes. "Being the township clerk in Amity Township, seeing when stuff is done like this is a wonderful, wonderful thing."
The group plans to use the money to purchase a special cleaning solution that's used to restore old headstones, as well as other cleaning supplies. Holmes says he was amazed at how efficiently the group is able to use its money.
"The biggest thing I got out of this is how much you can stretch, how much you get done with a few dollars," said Holmes. "This will do a lot. The price that I remember from the meeting was $10 per stone, roughly. Thanks for all of your time and trouble to stretch the money to do so much."
The group consists of a number of high school students and other volunteers in the county with the help of Nodaway Valley Historical Museum Curator Trish Bergren.