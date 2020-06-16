(Clarinda) — A major source of funding for the Page County Secondary Roads Department has not yet felt the effects of COVID-19.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from County Engineer J.D. King. King says the latest figures from Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald show the county’s share of the road use tax fund and the TIME-21 fund were near average.
"The Treasurer's Office advised us of what the proceeds are in June of this fiscal year and that is $154,000 road use tax fund and TIME-21 money lumped into together," said King. "That gives us a total of $3,644,791."
King says the amount the county received from those funds actually ended higher than what they had budgeted for this fiscal year.
"What was budgeted for this fiscal year was $3,398,500," said King. "The delta there or the difference is $264,000 to the good."
Road use tax dollars are comprised of fuel taxes and vehicle registrations. In March, King told the supervisors he expected to see a dip in that money due to decreased fuel sales during the pandemic. King says he believes that funding stream will eventually get squeezed by the pandemic.
"It's apparent that the slowdown in road use tax money from decreased travel and from decreased auto sales has not yet hit," said King. "It will sooner or later, but at least this year is good."
Funds from the road use tax fund can be used for primary roads, secondary roads, farm-to-market roads and street construction in cities.