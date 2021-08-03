(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring returning two county roads to hard surfaces sooner than planned.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the supervisors and County Engineer J.D. King discussed moving up work on county roads J53 and J55 in the southeastern part of the county from 2024 and 2025, which is in the county's five-year road plan. Last year, county road crews ground the two roads from hard surface into granular surface due to the poor shape of the roadway and heavy use by trucks hauling rock from a nearby quarry. King says the roads are currently a few years out from being resurfaced.
"Right now, what we're doing is waiting perhaps on the wind development," said King. "I wouldn't prefer to rebuild the roadway and then have a wind developer come in because they're hard on the roads. And certainly they're obligated to return it to good condition, but it seems to vary. I can't forecast when development may occur."
In May, the supervisors voted to lower the speed limit on the roads from 55 miles per hour to 45 mph after residents raised concerns about dust and safety. Barring any unexpected money coming into the county, King says the only option would be to swap out the J53 and J55 projects and push back other planned projects.
"We can rearrange projects," said King. "Right now, I think I have N14 -- the East River road stretch -- and J Avenue up in the northeast corner. I think that's scheduled ahead of those two east-west routes down there in the southeast corner. Perhaps, we just do one."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he would like to work with Taylor County and coordinate a resurfacing project on the same road to minimize the cost.
"If we can get them on the same page to move it onto their plan, then we're maximizing resources and lessening costs," said Morris.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he favors moving the resurfacing project ahead, even if wind development could come to the area in the future.
"Do we have an agreement or are we going to make an agreement to where if there is a plan and we fix this road up and a wind developer comes into Page County, that we know the money is there to fix it back quickly and not drag on?" asked Holmes. "Some companies might be better than others about getting that done."
Following discussion, the supervisors instructed King to talk with Taylor County officials to begin work on a joint project. King estimates it will be one or two years before Taylor County is ready for a project in that area.