(Page County) -- Page County 4-H has now concluded celebrating and recognizing 4-Hers with the “You got Clovered” campaign and now Page County Extension will get set for upcoming events throughout the year.
With 4-H week starting at the beginning of the month of October Page County wanted to celebrate throughout the whole month. They were able to do this with their “You got Clovered” fundraiser. Page County Extension Director Kimberly Cavalier described the event.
“A lot of local businesses and individuals who’ve always been supporters of 4-H might’ve woken up to a sign and a bunch of clovers in their front yard,” Cavalier said. “We clovered a mayor, the sheriff’s department, the police chief so we had a lot of fun.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic many Commercial Pesticide Trainings had to be postponed. If you hold a Commercial Pesticide license you must take continuing education with Iowa State Extension and Outreach each year or re-test every 3 years. Cavalier discussed some of the details.
“If for any reason you haven’t gotten your 2020 commercial training done you can give us a call here at the office and we will set you up. Also because of everything going on we are not going to be charging any late fees,” Cavalier said.
You can call the Clarinda office at 712-542-5171 now through December to set up your training. There also is the Private Pesticide training coming up on December 15th and will look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to have one class at 9:30 a.m. and one at 1:30 p.m. at the Page County Fairgrounds. This year you do have to pre register and pay because seating is going to be limited to 50 people per class. That just avoids some of the exchanging of paperwork and money,” Cavalier said.
To hear the full interview with Kimberly Cavalier click below.