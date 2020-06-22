(Clarinda) -- The Page County Fair Board has canceled all non-4H or FFA events that were slated to be held at next month's fair in Clarinda due to COVID-19.
Page County Youth Coordinator Lexy Davies says it was a difficult decision, but one they are comfortable with.
"I'm really proud of the Page County Fair Board and Page County Extension council," Davies said. "Everybody has been able to work together and come up with a really good plan for our 4Hers and FFA exhibitors,"
Davies says still allowing 4Hers and FFA members with an opportunity at fair was the number one priority when it came to decision making.
"We know our 4H and FFA members work really hard," Davies said. "They spend a lot of time working on projects and livestock. They deserve not only the chance to show off their talent and hard work, but to be recognized for what they have done. These are great kids in our community. We could not have asked for better."
The first event of the fair will be the static judging which begins on July 21st. The swine shows will take place on July 22nd. Horse, sheep and goat shows will be July 23rd followed by poultry and rabbit showings on July 24th. The beef and pet shows will occur on July 26th.
Anyone wishing for more information can contact the Page County Extension Office at 712-542-5171.