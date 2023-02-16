(Clarinda) -- The Page County Fairboard is bringing something unique to its fundraiser this winter.
The group will host a ‘Pizza and Puzzle Challenge,’ where attendees will enter in teams of four and be tasked with completing a 500-piece puzzle, eating an entire large pizza and drinking a 24-pack of beverages.
The idea came from a neighboring community, according to Page County Fairboard member Karyee Gonder.
“The inspiration behind this was that one of our members had done it in a different town in a local bar,” Gonder said. “We brought it over to Clarinda, had some interest sparked and thought it’d be a good way to raise some money for the fairgrounds and the fairboard.”
Proceeds raised from the event will go to funding expansion and repairs to structures on the Page County Fairgrounds.
“One of our more recent things we’ll be looking at doing is improving our hog facility,” Gonder said. “We’re gonna look at new pens. Our lamb and goat numbers are going up, so we’ll be needing to increase those numbers of pens. So mainly right now it’s just increasing pen numbers and making improvements every year for the fairgrounds. Our buildings are starting to show some age, so just in general keeping everything up.”
The Pizza and Puzzle Challenge will bring a fresh twist to the fairboard’s fundraising event and provides an exciting, fun activity for those involved.
“It’s kind of a whole different challenge than what your typical fundraiser is,” Gonder said. “Some of the local bars have done this challenge before and I’ve done it a couple times. It’s just a whole different deal.”
The Page County Fairboard’s Pizza and Puzzle Challenge fundraiser will take place Friday, Feb. 17 at Wibholm Hall in Clarinda.
Click below to hear the full interview with Gonder from the KMA Morning Show.