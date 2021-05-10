(Coin) -- State and local officials are still looking into a suspicious fire last week in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office along with fire departments from Shenandoah and Coin responded to a fire at 1734 230th Street in rural Coin at around 9 p.m. May 2nd. The structure had already been destroyed by fire upon first responders' arrival. Agents from the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation responded, and are assisting local agencies with the fire investigation.
Remnants from the fire have been recovered and submitted to the State Medical Examiner's Office for identification purposes. Palmer says the fire investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding the fire should contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at 712-542-5193.