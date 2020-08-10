(Clarinda) -- The Page County Fair has come to a conclusion that now leads 4-Hers to the beginning of the virtual Iowa State Fair.
As the county fair season approaches its end most 4-Hers would be getting their projects ready for the Iowa State Fair. With the COVID-19 pandemic the state fair will look differently in a virtual format. Page County Youth Coordinator Lexy Davies gave a recap on this year's 2020 Page County Fair.
“Our county fair went exceptionally well. We had lots of workers behind the scenes everybody just pulled together in order to put our fair on,” Davies said.
Livestock exhibits were in a show and go format this year for the fair where the static exhibits were brought in and judged. Of those many projects from 4-Hers 20 were able to advance to this year's virtual state fair. The Iowa State Fair will happen on three weekends in August where there are livestock events happening each weekend. As for the static exhibits staff was able to upload pictures, write ups and even powerpoints put together by 4-Hers explaining their projects.
“It’s been a very different experience but it’s really working well,” Davies said.
Davies also explained the importance of having a virtual state fair.
“This virtual fair is definitely different. It is exciting though to see that our state did not give up on our youth. We continue to commit to them and work hard to do our best for them,” Davies said.
