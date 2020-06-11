(Clarinda) – Page County Republican Party officials are taking the first steps toward ending a stalemate in a supervisor’s race.
Members of the county’s GOP’s central committee hold a special meeting Friday evening at 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 2463 Highway 2 in Clarinda. Page County Republican Party Chair Ernie Aust tells KMA News the meeting’s purpose is to set the date, time and location for a special convention to decide the party’s nominee for district 1 supervisor.
“The Republican Party needs to reconvene the party convention to select the individual that will be placed on the Republican ballot for the general election,” said Aust. “Since none of the five got the 35%, we need to reconvene the convention.”
Darin Sunderman, the top votegetter in the June 2nd Iowa Primary, only received a little more than 32% of the vote. Jacob Holmes, Beth Steeve, Mark Marriott and Jeff Brownfield finished second through fifth, respectively in the 1st district race. Aust says a nominee must be selected by August 26th in order to be placed on the November general election ballot. Depending on what date is set, Aust says social distancing standards may be in effect at the convention.
“It will probably be mid-July when we have it (the convention),” he said. “So, hopefully, the first of July, those kinds of things will ease up more, so that there won’t be so much of that to contend with. But, that’s one of the things when we talk about selecting a location, we probably want to get a large room, so that we would have plenty of room to spread out if that’s a requirement, and so on.”
Aust says the convention must be set soon in order to give ample notification to the candidates, and the 75 delegates that will decide the party’s nominee. No Democrat ran for the 1st district supervisor’s seat. Independent candidates, or those nominated by petition, are still possible for the November election.