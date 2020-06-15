(Shenandoah) – Page County’s Republican Party will select the winner in a deadlocked supervisor’s race next month.
Over the weekend, members of the county GOP’s central committee set a special convention for July 11th at 9 a.m. at the new Iowa National Guard Armory at 601 West Ferguson Road in Shenandoah. The convention’s purpose is to decide the Republican nominee in the Page County District 1 supervisor’s race for the November general election.
None of the five candidates received the necessary 35% majority in the June 2nd Iowa Primary. Darin Sunderman was the leading votegetter in the primary, but only received a little more than 32% of the vote. Other candidates in the race were Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott and Beth Steeve. Page County GOP Chair Ernie Aust tells KMA News the convention was set in July to give ample notification to the candidates and convention delegates.
“As soon as we get arrangements made,” said Aust, “then, we’ll have a letter of notification to all of the Republican delegates for the county convention. That notice will get to them. Then, we also send a notice to the five individuals who are running for the board of supervisors. I think it’s a 10-day notice before the county convention. They can appear at the convention, so that they can appear at the convention. The same to give ample time to all of our delegates in the county convention. I think there’s a total of 75 delegates to the county convention.”
No Democrat ran in the 1st district supervisor’s race. Independent candidates, or candidates nominated by petition, are possible in the November election.