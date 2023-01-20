(Clarinda) -- Page County public health officials are outlining their goals for the new year.
During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Health discussed priorities and initiatives heading into 2023. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says his department's primary goal is to improve the county's community health ranking in the state. The county currently ranks 66th out of 99 counties. Thus, Mullen says he has been reviewing and working with the State Health Initiative Plan, through which he has also asked to be part of a mental and behavioral health work group.
"So that way I can have kind of state level contact to find out what initiatives they're incorporating," said Mullen. "Often times what also comes out of that, is the people who sit on those work groups may end up getting a grant, to say 'hey, can you be a test pilot for us on this.'"
Also, Mullen says that part of improving the county's ranking is getting area businesses involved in the effort. Mullen says the initiative would include establishing a "recovery friendly workforce."
"Getting organizations and businesses who hire people to consider physical recovering, mental health recovery, and substance abuse recovery," he said. "How friendly is there workforce to open up doors and remove barriers so that people can actually achieve those things without saying, 'nope, you've got to do your 40 hours a week and no-missed time,' -- rather are we providing opportunities to where treatment can be built into worktime."
Mullen also says his department is continually looking for additional grant dollars to pull down from the state and federal governments. He says one of those is an $8,100 Zero-suicide grant, which would come in handy whenever the agency puts on a blood pressure or flu clinic.
"One of us can go and provide a PHQ-9 or PHQ-2, which is a suicide screener, and then basically get reimbursed for doing those screeners like that," said Mullen. "Because, anytime we're meeting anybody within the public, the mentality now is that you should be doing some type of suicide screening. So, that's a way we can get a grant and pull some money down."
However, Mullen says that would likely be one of the few other "program-centered" grants the department could take on this year, primarily due to a limited number of staff members and a lengthy list of programs already in place.
"With one and a half persons that makes you run quite a bit through the day especially with the other half of that day being (administration) and the financial piece," Mullen explained. "But, we're always looking at ways of how can we find grants so that we can hire people and work with the board of supervisors to understand that public health is an essential service because it does offer a lot of opportunities for people -- especially the underserved and 'hard-to-reach.'"
In related business, Mullen says they have developed their first series of public service announcements regarding opioids and the related impacts and are also close to rolling out a public health "education library" on the agency's website. He also informed the board that the fiscal year 2024 public health budget has been submitted. He adds the budget itself is a 3% increase. However, with multiple new employees taking on family-coverage insurance, he says the increase is 14% when factoring in insurance costs.