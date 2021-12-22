(Clarinda) -- One Page County resident has responded to comments made at a previous County Conservation Board meeting.
During Tuesday's meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from county resident Michelle Jordan regarding concerns and a statement made by a Conservation Board member on the situation at Pierce Creek. Jordan, who says she uses the park for multiple uses, including running and riding horseback, says she expressed concerns to the Conservation Board at their October meeting. Jordan says these appeared to "strike a nerve" with one of the board members, who she did not name, as the member then made a response at the board's December meeting.
After consulting the December meeting minutes, Jordan says nearly every comment made by the member either was false or misinformed, including who to contact with concerns of downed trees or blocked trails.
"So if you're in the park and have questions about a tree, some moving of branches, someone there working, stop and tell them what your concern is," Jordan said. "I've done that, I really didn't get very far but I was talking to an employee of the park, and I was told it wasn't their responsibility."
Jordan says the statement addressed her concern over a fence that caused her horse to get caught and caused her to trip while running. While the statement said the fence was "knee-high," Jordan says that was because she fixed it.
"So, yes the fence is just over knee-high for me now, that's because I went back in after the second time I got into it, and I pulled the fence up," Jordan said. "I'm not allowed to take an ATV back in there, but I would get a post driver, and I would go back in and I would set that post back in the ground so no one would do this again."
Other claims made in the statement, Jordan says, include denying hitching posts aren't adequately spaced and that the trails were nicely mowed and groomed to follow them while on horseback.
Jordan had also expressed concerns over bolts sticking out of posts in the primitive area of the park and said the board member stated the bolts had been cut off. However, Jordan presented pictures to the board showing the contrary, and the damage bolts can do to horses.
"Time and date stamped after her statement, you can see those bolts have not been cut out," Jordan said. "This lovely picture is of a horse that hit two such bolts coming out of a post, they were from a gate hinge but they were almost exactly the same. This is the kind of damage that can be done. Horses are large animals and are a fight or flight animal, their first instinct is to get away, the second one is they'll come forward onto something."
Jordan's other concerns included a park employee not offering assistance when her horse had gotten stuck near a fee box and park employees potentially damaging trees while mowing.
Jordan, who had spoken with Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris about the situation previously, says she hopes the supervisors consider her comments for future openings on the conservation board.
"I understand your hands may be tied with what you can do, but I also understand that you do appoint the board members," Jordan said. "There's going to be some openings coming up, and I implore and beg you to please really consider these applicants. Find someone who has real knowledge of conservation, and someone who takes the entire park into consideration and not just one small area."
No action was taken by the Page County Board of Supervisors at the meeting on the matter. Minutes of the October and December Conservation Board minutes are available below.