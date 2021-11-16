(Clarinda) -- Page County is the latest KMAland county to hear recommendations on spending federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard recommendations on how to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars from their ARPA committee. Supervisor Alan Armstrong, the board representative on the committee, says they have been discussing several items. First, he says the committee has received a bid on a lift project for the annex building.
"The pricing came under what was anticipated, this lift would be placed in the annex, that would allow the second floor to be used in the annex, and satisfy one part of the ADA compliance issues," Armstrong said. "The bid for the lift was $67,110, and the cost for the abatement of the asbestos, the only bid we had received at the time of the meeting was for $5,900."
Armstrong says the install price of over $67,000 includes switching the cabin landing doors to stainless steel and electrical accommodations.
However, other accommodations, including the construction of the shaft, Armstrong reading from the proposed bid, says are not included.
"The owner is responsible for having a contractor construct the shaft, providing a 14-inch deep pit at the lower landing, construct an adjacent machine room with locked doors," Armstrong said.
Armstrong says the committee also discussed additions to the county annex building as well as the courthouse.
"The next items we talked about were an all-weather drive-thru building behind the annex that would provide the storage for public health equipment, and provide appropriate spacing for drive-thru clinics," Armstrong said. "We also discussed the purchase of generators, one for the annex, and one for the courthouse. That way we would have power all the time."
Armstrong says the committee discussed other projects included adding parking next to the annex and expanding broadband to county buildings.
However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes expressed concerns over the costs not included in the bid and his hesitancy to use federal funding right now in light of OSHA vaccine regulations.
"I'm getting real hesitant about spending this ARPA money right now," Holmes said. "Now once this blows away and hopefully soon, because it is so obviously unconstitutional, then I'm okay with it. But right now we're talking some serious money and if we can't handle these without their money, then I'm leery to use that funding. Plus, it's not complete yet, we don't know what it's going to cost to construct the shaft, (or) to dig 14 inches down."
Ultimately the board unanimously approved to pursue a bid for the additional needs for the lift project and instructed the committee members to continue exploring bid options for other projects.