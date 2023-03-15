(Clarinda) -- With spring approaching, Page County officials are in storm season preparation mode.
Local officials join the National Weather Service in hosting a storm spotter training class next Tuesday evening at 7 at the Clarinda Fire Station. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Harvey tells KMA News members of the county's spotting team as well as the public are welcome to the class, which covers the full gamut of tornado and severe weather information.
"The National Weather Service sends somebody out, and they do the actual training," said Harvey. "They just go some of the things you need to look for, and get some of the weather things that happen when the storms come in. It's just kind of great information for those out storm spotting."
For emergency officials like her, Harvey says the class offers a good brushup on spotting dos and don'ts.
"Weather is not my strongest (area)," she said, "so, it's always a good refresher for me every year to go through these trainings. More important for me, it gives me a chance to meet with the fire departments where most of our spotters come from, and get a chance to work with them and know them better, and just kind of get on the same page, so throughout the county, we have a consistent response."
Harvey also reminds Page County residents that civil defense sirens are tested every third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. But, she adds citizens should have an indoor warning system available, as well.
"Just a reminder that the outdoor sirens are just a tool to use," said Harvey. "Please don't rely on those. Basically, they tell you to go inside and find out what's happening, for sure, if you're outside and may not be near a radio."
March 27th-31st is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and Nebraska. For more storm-related information, check the Page County Emergency Management Facebook page.