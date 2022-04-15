(Shenandoah) -- A burning ban has been put in place in Page County beginning Friday.
The Shenandoah Fire Department says the State Fire Marshal has prohibited open burning in the county beginning Friday at 1 PM. The ban follows an investigation that found conditions in the county could constitute a danger to life or property if an open burn is conducted.
Pursuant to Iowa Code, the Fire Department says any violation of the proclamation order is a simple misdemeanor.
Page County joins other counties including Mills, Pottawattamie, and Harrison in southwest Iowa to implement burn bans. The full proclamation from the State Fire Marshal's Office can be viewed below.