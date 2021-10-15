(Clarinda) -- A Northboro man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County earlier this week.
The Page County Sheriff's Office released information on the accident on Highway 2 one mile east of Shenandoah Tuesday morning. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says an investigation determined a 1999 Buick LeSabre driven by 29-year-old Andrew Rolf was eastbound on 2 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Rolf told authorities he swerved to miss a deer, crossed the westbound lanes and entered the north ditch. Rolf's vehicle then traveled east along some trees approximately 30 yards, struck a large tree with the passenger side front of the vehicle, then spun counterclockwise around the tree in the ditch become coming to rest. Rolf says he believes he lost consciousness at that point.
A passerby reported the vehicle in the ditch shortly after 7:40 a.m. Palmer says the impact with the tree caused damage preventing the vehicle's doors from opening and lights from working. He adds Rolf's vehicle was not seen until daylight.
Rolf was taken by Shenandoah Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Shenandoah's Fire Department and Page County Emergency Management also assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.