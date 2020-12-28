(Essex) -- Design work on two major bridges near Essex can now move forward.
Meeting last week, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a final design agreement with Calhoun-Burns & Associates Inc. of West Des Moines for engineering services. County Engineer J.D. King says the contract will allow the engineers to move forward with final design plans for one bridge north of Essex on D Avenue -- known as the P-8 bridge -- and one west of Essex on 150th Street -- known as the P-31 bridge.
"These are bridges a mile-and-a-half or so apart on the East Nishnabotna," said King. "We are developing them together. They're twins. The bridge north of town is a 454-foot long, 30 feet wide right-ahead skew. The one west of town is 454-foot long, 30 feet wide left-ahead skew."
In addition to design work, King says he is working on finalizing all of the permits necessary for the bridges.
"We have permits back from the Corps and we're getting permits from the DNR in due course," said King. "I'm sure that it's a three-to-six month thing with the DNR Floodplain Permit. We're having to consider that this is a paddle route and have a note to that effect in the bridge plan."
The total cost of the final design agreement is just over $159,000 -- $97,000 for the D Avenue bridge and $62,000 for the 150th Street bridge. King says the county is saving money by designing the bridges at the same time because of their similarity.
"We're taking the work that's done on the super structure on P-8 and just moving it down the road to P-31, so we are seeing some savings by running these together," said King. "We won't build them together, because the detour of constructed one is the other one."
In November, the Essex City Council moved forward with a proposal to annex the property around the 150th Street bridge at King's request. The annexation will allow the project to utilizing city bridge fund dollars for construction. King says there currently is no timeline for when the bridges will actually be constructed.
"These will be in design phase next summer," said King. "They are not scheduled for construction at this time, nor do we have funding specified. That's part of that county bridge construction fund submittal that I did yesterday for P-8."
The projects are the final cog in massive overhaul of the county's major bridges.
"We have a relatively new bridge at Braddyville," said King. "We have new bridges at Shambaugh and Clarinda and a re-decked bridge at Hepburn on the Nodaway. We have the haul bridge that's fairly new. The bridge on A (Avenue) was built last year. These two are the only big ones left over the Nish."
Calhoun-Burns and Associates was the same firm that complete preliminary design work on the bridges. Both bridges were temporarily closed at the beginning of November to allow crews to perform geotechnical drilling at the future construction sites.