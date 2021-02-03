(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials are warning residents regarding COVID-19 vaccinations versus those related to other inoculations.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health's Immunizations Division have informed Page County's department that individuals vaccinated for flu, tetanus or other viruses or diseases within the past 14 days cannot receive COVID vaccines. Additionally, individuals vaccinated for COVID cannot be vaccinated for something else for 15 days. This word comes as the county is moving through the phase 1B vaccination process. Earlier this week, county officials announced plans to vaccinate individuals 65 and older on Thursday, and hold separate clinics for school staff vaccinations on Friday.
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News her agency still awaits information regarding phase 1C vaccinations.
"So, it sounds like it's going to include (persons) 18-to-64 with underlying health conditions," said Erdman, "then a few more of the essential staff. I know they had talked about food service workers, grocery store workers--you know, those people who are in the front lines every day, exposed to people on a daily basis."
Erdman says her agency is set to handle the remainder of the 1B vaccinations, and is ready whenever 1C is announced.
"We're hoping to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible," she said. "Here in Page County, we are ready. We are working with the hospitals. If we were to get the vaccines, we can get them in people's arms as quickly as possible. It's just getting that vaccine to us."
Residents wishing to be placed on a wait list for 1B and 1C vaccinations may register at the county's website, pagecounty.iowa.gov, or call the county's special phone number--712-850-1210.