(Clarinda) -- Page County's newest bridge is now in service.
Page County Engineer J.D. King announced at Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting that the new bridge over the West Tarkio Creek on County Road J-20 was opened to traffic Saturday at noon following more three months of construction work. Work began in late February with the demolition of the previous bridge. Plans originally called for the new structure's completion by June 1st.
"For the record, the bridge is open before June," said King.
Measuring 110-by-30 feet, the new single-span bridge replaced the previous smaller, aging structure. King says the project's design made for a smooth construction process.
"You had some features on the bridge that made it a little faster to build," said King. "We could do that in case. We can't do that in other cases. The big bridges are just big, and they end up being shut for six-to-eight months."
King also stated his appreciation for AM Cohron and Sons, the project's general contractor. Page County officials bid the project as part of a joint effort with Fremont County under the federal government's Competitive Highway Bridge Program. Funding was awarded for the not only the J-20 project, but also Fremont County's replacement of the Manti Road Bridge along County Road L-40.
King's announcement came during his regular weekly update, and before the supervisors entered into a closed session for King's employee evaluation. After returning to open session, the supervisors by a 2-to-1 vote approved a 3% wage increase for the county engineer. Earlier, the board rejected a 3 1/2% wage increase by a 2-to-1vote vote. Supervisor Jacob Holmes voted against both resolutions.
"As I stated before--and not going through all that--I felt this year 1 3/4 to 2%, which is the same as the cost of living increase the government gave," said Holmes. "So, I'm not going to vote for it, based on that."
While voting against the 3 1/2% raise, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris supported the smaller 3% increase.
"I want to make it clear that overall, we're doing a lot more things correctly in Page County with our secondary roads that anybody might ever imagine," said Morris. "I think we're doing a great job. But, when it comes to the volume of dollars that engineers make across the state of Iowa, I think 3% feels better for me."
While approving both resolutions, Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he could not support giving King a 4% hike as with other county employees. Armstrong cited unspecified areas of concern as his reason.